Omar Diallo began his first varsity football season listed as a back-up cornerback and a third-string quarterback. But the sophomore’s role quickly changed after Gar-Field started 0-2 this season. Switching to a more run-focused offense with Patriot and Freedom coming up, the Red Wolves turned to Diallo to execute the game plan. He understood his responsibility and carried it out with a veteran’s poise.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO