Couldn’t block. Couldn’t catch passes. The Dolphins just kept constantly shooting themselves in the foot in their loss to the Bills, which is very uncharacteristic of a Brian Flores led team. The Dolphins thought they closed the gap with the Bills after getting trounced by them in the last game of the 2020 season. But that wasn’t the case and the Dolphins still have plenty to work on.

