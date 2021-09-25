CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Ciattarelli often touts his ‘Main Street’ business on the campaign, but it was no mom-and-pop operation

By Ted Sherman
 8 days ago
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli calls himself a Main Street businessman; a “hands-on, roll-up-your sleeves CEO” who built two successful companies. Indeed, one of them, Galen Publishing, was in fact located on W. Main Street. His businesses had little to do with downtown Somerville and Galen was no small-time operation. It was a medical publishing company worth millions.

