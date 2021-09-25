Ross Ramsey: The 2022 general election is a year away, but many of the issues are already evident
A year before Texans will vote in the general election race for governor and other statewide offices, the list of candidates remains incomplete. The issues those candidates could be debating at this time next year is coming into view — a list topped by continuing practical and political tensions stemming from large numbers of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border and the state’s adoption of the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the U.S., a law to be tested in the real courts and in the courts of public opinion.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
