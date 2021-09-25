Hearings highlight staffing shortages at Illinois’ long-term care facilities
Staffing issues were at the forefront of a House subject matter hearing Wednesday on the current state of Illinois nursing homes. According to the National Center for Assisted Living, 86 percent of nursing homes and 77 percent of assisted living providers said their workforce situation has gotten worse over the last three months. The group also report that 58 percent of nursing homes limited new admissions due to worker shortages.www.advantagenews.com
Comments / 1