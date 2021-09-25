America Will Have A Long Wait For The New Ford Ranger

We're patiently waiting for the all-new Ford Ranger to arrive. The model that finally arrived in America after years of absence was already a little past its prime when it got here, so we've been eager to learn everything we can about the latest model. But while we're obsessing over what's coming next, a company in Australia has been working on giving the old Ranger hydrogen power. We reported on this last month, excited to learn more about this clever idea. It seems that this new machine, called the H2X Warrego, is being lapped up by buyers around the world, but that could slow down once they see the pricing.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO