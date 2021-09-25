CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America Will Have A Long Wait For The New Ford Ranger

By Martin Bigg
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Ford prepares to start customer deliveries of the new Maverick compact pickup truck in the US, the Blue Oval automaker is already teasing the next-generation Ranger. Earlier this month, an official teaser video showed the new Ranger tackling sand, mud, and ice, demonstrating its off-roading prowess. Ford hasn't officially announced when the new Ranger will arrive, but thanks to insider information shared on the Ranger 6G forum, we now know the production timeline.

