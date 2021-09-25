CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

A female pedestrian died after a hit-and-run accident in North Shreveport; North Market back open (Shreveport, LA)

A hit and run accident claimed the life of a female pedestrian in North Shreveport.

As per the initial information, SPD actively responded to the area of North Market Street, close to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, just after 6 a.m. Friday on reports of a crash. The preliminary reports showed that a pedestrian was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

A female pedestrian died after a hit-and-run accident in North Shreveport; North Market back open

September 25, 2021

