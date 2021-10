NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida with necessary baby supplies often hard to come by, Plush Appeal, the parent company of The Mardi Gras Spot, has announced it is partnering with the Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) to host a diaper drive amid National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Starting Monday, Sept. 27, shoppers are invited to bring diapers and supplies to the Mardi Gras Spot to support families and caregivers across the region in need of supplies. Those who participate will receive a gift in addition to an exclusive store discount at The Mardi Gras Spot.

