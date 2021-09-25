CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee critical care doctor details the atmosphere of anguish unvaccinated patients create at hospital

By Guest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Siegal, a critical care physician in Milwaukee, published his thoughts on social media related to experiences from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections. The post was made on September 19, and rather quickly went viral from the public reaction to his insight, sincerity, and helplessness in watching the unvaccinated of Milwaukee perish so needlessly.

Carol Monheim
8d ago

But lets continue allowing thousands over the border daily without vaccinating them. Also, now bringing thousands of Afghans without testing or vaccinating them. Instead you criticize the Americans, many of whom have natural immunity.

Kathleen Schoo
8d ago

these hospitals are not full, although overwhelmed due to staffing shortages. Bidens failed policies have only complicated all of our lives.

Tina Michels Nelson
8d ago

What? Are you daft? People are literally dying to get in. If you think this is about empty beds and money, I double dog dare you to go and talk to doctors or ICU nurses worked to their breaking point with dying patients. A lot of them are children. Crawl out from under your rock and get up to speed on what's happening in the real world - in our own city.

The Trauma of Denial: Why children are suffering from self-serving adults who have weaponized the pandemic

It is open season on American school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who have spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare System: Unvaccinated Staff Will Not Be Terminated, Will Have To Follow Additional Safety Precautions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was the deadline day for all employees of Memorial Healthcare System to get vaccinated. The Hollywood-based health provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities, set a deadline of October 1st for current employees and new hires to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 39 percent of its workforce is not vaccinated. Memorial says while it will not terminate employees who refuse to get the vaccine, those employees will have to follow additional safety precautions.
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: I operate on children with COVID. Trust me, get your child vaccinated.

Imagine you’re a kid in a hospital and you’ve just been told that you need surgery. All the doctors and nurses who enter your room are covered in blue, head-to-toe protective gear: mask, goggles, hat and gown. You can’t see their faces or their reassuring smiles. I bet you would be scared. My patients are scared, too — this is the reality for children with COVID-19.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
Anchorage Daily News

Fairbanks hospital moves to crisis standards of care ‘due to a critical shortage of resources’

Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, said Friday that it activated crisis standards of care because of a “critical shortage of resources,” including staffing, available beds and transfer options to other facilities. The shift to crisis standards, which give providers a framework for making difficult decisions about patient...
