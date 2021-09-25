Milwaukee critical care doctor details the atmosphere of anguish unvaccinated patients create at hospital
Eric Siegal, a critical care physician in Milwaukee, published his thoughts on social media related to experiences from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections. The post was made on September 19, and rather quickly went viral from the public reaction to his insight, sincerity, and helplessness in watching the unvaccinated of Milwaukee perish so needlessly.www.milwaukeeindependent.com
