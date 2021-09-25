CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

We Updated Our Excellent Tamron Prime Lens Guide! Come Look!

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Phoblographer is the best place on the web to find independent, unsponsored, and editorially sound real-world camera lens reviews. We’ve reviewed the most. And today, we’re super excited to announce that we’ve updated our Tamron Prime Lens guide. You should go take a look. For years, we’ve been keeping an updated guide of Tamron’s prime lenses. It includes everything pretty much from the past decade. They might not have a ton of lenses, but each one is special and unique.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Looking for Vintage Lenses from the 90s? We Found a Bunch at Great Prices!

The 90s are back! These lenses were made in the 1990s and have all the character and render that you’re craving for your camera. Of course, these lenses are fantastic for anyone shooting film or that wants a vintage look. Of course, they’re all designed for SLR film cameras. With that said, lots of these mounts went on to get new life as DSLR cameras. So they’re easily adaptable to your mirrorless camera if you choose. But that’s not all! The Rare Camera store has listings on a bunch of fantastic cameras. Take a look with us!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Get a Little Closer Now: Nikon Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S First Impressions

It’s a little bigger than its F mount equivalent but feels considerably lighter. It also improves on the optical performance a bit. I have to admit, I like the performance of the new Nikon Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S a little more than what the F-Mount VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f2.8G IF-ED version offers. I immediately noticed the difference in weight when I first held the two lenses together (22.3 oz / 630 g vs 25.4 oz / 720 g). The other key factor is the absolute lack of chromatic aberration, especially purple fringing. This issue was prevalent in images taken on my 105 macro AF-S lens, and it was a constant headache for me to edit out. Unlike the improvements in the Z mount 50mm 1.8s over F mount equivalent, the differences aren’t night and day between the 105mm macros. But some improvements might make you pick this lens over using an F-mount version with an FTZ adapter.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

How to Buy Used and Refurbished Cameras and Lenses

Sometimes buying renewed or refurbished cameras and lenses is better than buying them new. “But it’s so expensive,” is what everyone says when a new camera or lens goes on sale. And so I’d like to welcome you to the world of photography that Leica users have known for years. There is a massive benefit to the used and refurbished market for this reason. Don’t want to pay $3,000 for that new Sony lens? Do you think the Canon R5 is way too much money? Well, focusing on the original price point, I think, is sometimes excessive. It gets in the way of having that new camera or lens. The truth is that people are switching systems all the time, so you can always get a camera or lens at a lower price on the second-hand market. And in the case of refurbished cameras and lenses, sometimes they’re in fantastic condition.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

4 Fantastic Cameras for Black and White Photography Purists

The best thing to do is realize that you really love black and white photography. And with today’s cameras, you don’t need to do it in post-production only. Lots of cameras let you apply the settings to the RAW file. And what’s more, some cameras have black and white already baked in. We dove into our reviews index to find the best cameras for Black and White photography. Take a look at these!
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Prime Lens#Tamron#Camera Lens#The Guide#Sony
The Phoblographer

This Voigtlander Bessa II Shoots 120 Film and Has a Pretty Rare Lens

It’s truly hard to beat the look of some vintage medium format cameras. Take for example this Voigtlander Bessa II. Lots of folks love shooting with their Mamiya RB67 and Pentax 67. But why not go for 6×9 format instead? Well that’s what the Voigtlander Bessa II is. This beauty is a 69 format rangefinder camera with a pretty fast f4.9 lens. To translate to 35mm parameters, that’s a 45mm f1.9 equivalence. What’s more, this is a pretty rare lens. However, it still has all the great rendering of a medium format camera.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Meike S35 75mm T/2.1 FF Prime Cine Lens Announced

The Meike S35 75mm T/2.1 FF is a new prime cine lens that expands the Meike Super 35 Prime Cine Lens series which was first introduced last year with the release of the Meike 35mm T2.1 Super 35 Cine Lens. Features include industry-standard 0.8mm pitch gears on the focus and...
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

You Can Now Pre-Order the New Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Autofocus Lens for Fujifilm X Mount

You can now pre-order the brand new Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 at BHphoto here, Adorama here and soon at AmazonUS here. Strange feelings come up. I mean, I am totally in love with my Fujinon XF18-135mm f/3.5-5.6, but I am also tempted by the new Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3. Is it allowed to have love affairs with multiple lenses? If so let me know guys, and I might yield to my temptation ;).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Phoblographer

7 Years Later, the Pentax 645Z Is Now Supported in Capture One

Today, Capture One 21 is getting several enhancements ahead of the release of Capture One 22. To kick this off, some users will see a 500% collection load-speed improvement. I’ve known about this in beta for a while, but didn’t test it. I’m pretty sure that the folks who will see the most significant changes are using Apple M1 laptops. Then there are improvements with both Sigma and Fujifilm tethering. Capture One let us know exclusively about another big one: the Pentax 645Z will finally be supported.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

These are the Best 24mm Lenses to Use in the Great Outdoors

The 24mm lens is a classic focal length for street photography and documentary shooting. In recent years, it has lost some popularity for those genres. But, it’s very good for environmental portraits, landscapes, and anything outdoors. Lucky for you, we’ve tested a lot of them. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the best to take into the rain, snow, and dirt. Here are the best 24mm lenses to use in the great outdoors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mirrorlessrumors.com

Tamron releases world’s fastest kickass Full Frame zoom lens!

35-150mm at BHphoto. Fotokoch DE. Foto Erhardt DE. Wex UK. Park UK. 28-75mm II at BHphoto. Fotokoch DE. Foto Erhardt DE. Wex UK. Park UK. Tamron is all Rock and Roll lately! And now you can preorder the world’s fastest Full Frame zoom lens. A gorgeous piece that shows that bold ideas can still attract buyers!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

APS-C Vs. Full Frame: Can you Guess Which Photo Came from a Crop Sensor?

If there’s one single item on a camera’s list of technical specifications that indicates image quality, it’s the image sensor. Yes, the processor plays a role here too, but the sensor is the biggest determining factor in how images from the camera body look. And, more important even than megapixels, is the sensor’s size. But, just how much does size matter? Can you tell when a photograph was taken with a crop sensor and when it was taken with a full-frame sensor? Without looking at metadata, can you pick out APS-C Vs. full-frame just by looking at the resulting images?
PHOTOGRAPHY
fujirumors.com

TTArtisan Joined, Sigma is Coming, Tamron Arrived – Updated List of Current, Future and Rumored Third Party X Mount AF Lenses

TTArtisan just announced the TTArtisan 32mm f/2.8 AF X Mount lens. Sigma CEO basically annouced lenses for Fujifilm cameras coming too. The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 has just been officially announced with full specs. And according to our exclusive rumors, Viltrox will launch the Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 AF in November. Well,...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Enjoy These Great Tamron Lens Instant Savings for More Than Just Sony

The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Score This Pair of Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $98

If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that will help you focus on your music (or work calls) while tuning out the noise, you’re in luck: Sony’s WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $98. Regularly $179.99+, this limited-time deal knocks $82 off the price, which means they’re almost 50% off. Amazon Buy: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones $98.00 The over-ear Bluetooth headphones support digital noise cancellation, which means they use microphones to block sounds before they reach your ears. This means you can get work done in a noisy environment without getting distracted. Sensors in the headphone will detect the environment you’re in...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Great Sharpness! Nikon 50mm F2.8 Z Lens Review

Nikon is continuing to add more focal lengths to its newest Z-system lineup. Among those is the newest Nikon 50mm f2.8 Z lens. It’s lightweight, compact, and weather-sealed. It’s moderately priced for a nifty fifty. Is the simplistic design with macro capabilities truly one size fits all? Or is it more of a monotone one-hit wonder?
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

How to Get More Out of Your Beautiful Leica M Lenses

For generations, Leica lenses documented many of the world’s most iconic moments. They were the perfect tool for this. They are compact and have a great tactile feel. Also, they give the photographer all the information necessary to know what will be in focus. The lenses told you how far away to focus. The depth of field scale told you how much to stop the lens down. And today, they’re used for both professional work and by passionate photographers who adore the craft. The Leica M lens can take the next evolutionary path, though: being adapted.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sony fills out headphone line with new $100 earbuds and upgraded over-ear WH-XB910N

Sony's excellent over-ear WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM4 earbuds are its flagship noise-canceling headphones -- and they rightfully get most of the attention. But the company makes other more affordable headphones, including two new models: the C500 earbuds ($100, £89) and WH-XB910N ($250, £179) over-ear noise-canceling headphones. Sony C500 true wireless earbuds:...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
236
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy