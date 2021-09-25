‘Controlling Britney Spears’: The 5 most shocking allegations from the bombshell new documentary

In early 2021, after lingering for a decade-plus in shadowy obfuscation, the conservatorship saga of pop singer Britney Spears landed squarely in the public eye thanks to an episode of “The New York Times Presents” documentary series. Titled “Framing Britney Spears,” it detailed how Spears’s father, Jamie, wound up in control of her finances and daily life in 2008 and the singer’s own efforts to amend and even get rid of the arrangement. Over the last several months, arguably thanks to the heightened media scrutiny, Spears has seen some progress in her quest to have her conservatorship terminated.