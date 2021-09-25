CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour conference: Sir Keir Starmer forced to drop leadership rule change

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Keir Starmer has been forced to drop changes to the way Labour elects its leaders after they were rejected by the party's left wing. He had wanted to scrap one-member-one vote - but opponents said that would give Labour MPs too much say over who gets the top job.

