Meadville Medical Center to offer Pfizer boosters starting next week

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
 8 days ago
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

In about a week, Meadville Medical Center will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for people who are eligible following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Meadville Medical Center now is accepting online registration for the Pfizer booster dose for those who meet eligibility requirements.

MMC officials note the Pfizer booster dose is the only booster currently approved by the FDA. Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are not eligible at this time to receive a booster.

The initial MMC clinic for the third Pfizer dose for those eligible will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital's new facility at 984 Water St., which is the former Meadville City Building.

The clinic also will administer first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those wishing to be vaccinated. First and second doses are available to anyone age 12 and older.

Preregistration is available via the hospital's website — mmchs.org, though walk-ins will be accepted, hospital officials said. Persons also may register by calling the hospital's vaccination hotline at (814) 336-1800.

Those eligible to receive the Pfizer third dose booster may get it if the second dose of Pfizer vaccine was received more than six months ago and the person falls into one of the following categories:

• Individuals 65 years of age and older.

• Individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19.

• Individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.

The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as the first and second vaccine doses. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval in late August.

Meadville Medical Center expects to schedule additional Pfizer third-dose clinics, but dates are to be determined.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
