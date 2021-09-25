CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sabina Nessa: Book of condolence opened for killed teacher

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA book of condolence has been opened for people to pay respects to teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to a pub in south-east London. The book is in a community centre near Cator Park in Kidbrooke, close to where the 28-year-old's body was discovered. On Friday,...

townandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Posts Personal Tweet Sharing Condolences for Sabina Nessa

Kate Middleton has expressed her sympathies for Sabina Nessa's loved ones. The Duchess of Cambridge posted a rare personal tweet to offer her condolences to the family and friends of the 28-year-old primary school teacher, who was killed last week near her south London home. Authorities believe that Nessa was murdered during a five-minute walk to met her friend at the local pub, when she went through a park in London's Greenwich borough.
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
Time Out Global

A candlelit vigil for murdered teacher Sabina Nessa is taking place tonight

A candlelit vigil for murdered 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa will take place tonight (Friday September 24). Beginning at 7pm in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, the vigil will pay tribute to Nessa, who was originally from Sandy in Bedfordshire and taught at Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham. In...
BBC

Sabina Nessa: Murder suspect questioned over teacher death

A man is being questioned on suspicion of murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was found dead in a south-east London park. The 28-year-old was discovered in Cator Park in Kidbrooke by a member of the public on Saturday 18 September. Police believe she was attacked shortly after leaving...
The Independent

London police lose trust after officer abducts, kills woman

Police in Britain’s capital are desperately trying to regain the trust of women after revelations about how a serving officer used his position to abduct, rape and murder a young woman, taking the unprecedented step of advising women and girls how to protect themselves during interactions with police.The Metropolitan Police Service issued the information Thursday night after evidence presented during the sentencing of Wayne Couzens showed that he used his police identification to stop 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in south London then handcuffed her, threw her in the back of a car and drove her to a...
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
U.K.
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
The Independent

Don’t tell us to flag down buses – vet your police officers properly

It is officially boots and scarf weather. As the autumn nights draw in, I have found myself walking home, or to see friends, or to work on darkening roads and in dwindling light. In the last few days, I have thought about Sarah and Sabina with each step. I don’t imagine there will be a woman in the UK that hasn’t been doing the same. My heart breaks for them and the 78 other women in between their killings whose lives have been stolen through violence.Surely the scale and severity of violence against women and girls is undeniable now? This...
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Child Mauled To Death By Pet Dog In Front Of Relatives At Home

A 4-year-old boy's visit to his grandmother's house turned out to be a tragic incident when the child was mauled to death by a pet dog. The deadly attack took place Sunday in Tacarigua, a town in the East-West Corridor of Trinidad and Tobago. The child, identified as Amaziah Lewis,...
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
International Business Times

Young Dad Caught On CCTV Banging 4-Year-Old Son On Floor; Child Dies

A 23-year-old man in the Indian state of Maharashtra was arrested after he was caught on security cameras killing his 4-year-old son by throwing him on a train station’s platform, police said Tuesday. The man, identified as Shakkalsing Pawar, lifted his son, Prashant, and threw him on the floor of...
Scrubs Magazine

Mental Health Nurse Faces Jail Time for Cleaning Up Crime Scene for Son

Patricia Dean, 58, a mental health nurse in the United Kingdom, is facing criminal charges after she cleaned up a mess in her company car, which she received through the National Health Service. Investigators say she called in sick to work after her son, 28-year-old Vincenzo De Falco, injured a...
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.
