Kendrick Perkins Declares Giannis Antetokounmpo As The Best Player In The World: "As Much Of A No-Brainer As Turkey On Thanksgiving."

By Lee Tran
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo has shown the world that he could be a superstar that can lead a team to the championship. After a few years of shortcomings in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to go all the way, and win themselves a ring this season. Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind that, and he deservedly won Finals MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: "I Like Being A Hunter. I Am Not The Best Player In The World... KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD Might Be. I Am Not. I Am Still Hunting The All-Time Greats. LeBron Is Still The Best Player In The World".

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the league's reigning Finals MVP, after bringing the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 championship as the leading superstar on the roster. There is no question that the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten past their prior playoff woes this season. While many people believe that the Milwaukee Bucks won't repeat for another championship, they are certainly in that "contender" tier.
