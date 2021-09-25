Gardens of the Cross Timbers: From the Arctic to Alabama

The 9th Webinar in the Oklahoma State University Shackleford Series was given by Dr. Todd Lasseigne, executive director of Bellingrath Gardens in Alabama. Todd, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, has visited over 450 gardens around the world. After spending 9.5 years successfully implementing a master plan of improvement for the 70-acre Tulsa Botanic Garden, he joined Bellingrath Sept. 1, 2020, happy to return to his original horticultural zone! The 65-acre public garden on the Fowl River near Mobile offered new challenges, and it was closer to family.