CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Gardens of the Cross Timbers: From the Arctic to Alabama

Shawnee News-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Webinar in the Oklahoma State University Shackleford Series was given by Dr. Todd Lasseigne, executive director of Bellingrath Gardens in Alabama. Todd, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, has visited over 450 gardens around the world. After spending 9.5 years successfully implementing a master plan of improvement for the 70-acre Tulsa Botanic Garden, he joined Bellingrath Sept. 1, 2020, happy to return to his original horticultural zone! The 65-acre public garden on the Fowl River near Mobile offered new challenges, and it was closer to family.

www.news-star.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Mobile, AL
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Yow
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy