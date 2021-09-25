CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 9 of LPB's Art Rocks premieres on Friday (10/1)

By Pelican Post
 8 days ago

Louisiana Public Broadcasting will raise the curtain on the ninth season of Art Rocks! The Series on Friday, October 1 at 8:30PM. Art Rocks! is LPB's weekly series that spotlights artists, performance, culture, literature, history and the impact of art in our world. Each episode includes a feature story about a Louisiana artist or arts organization, highlights current exhibitions around the state, and features segments on the arts from across the country from PBS affiliates.

LPB EXPLORES LOUISIANA'S GREEN BOOK HISTORY

A new digital first series from Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the Louisiana businesses and places found in The Green Book, a guide that made travel possible for African-Americans during the Jim Crow era. The LPB mini-series Safe Haven: Louisiana's Green Book premieres Friday, October 8, with the first episode on LPB's YouTube Channel and at www.lpb.org/greenbook. Watch for new episodes each Friday through November 12.
ComicBook

Creepshow Season 3 Premiere Clip Births a Beast (Exclusive)

The Season 3 premiere of Creepshow has debuted on Shudder today, but for those who might be apprehensive about checking out the chilling series, we have an exclusive clip from the premiere to tease the terror in store for audiences. As with previous seasons, Season 3 of Creepshow brings together a variety of storytellers to deliver audiences the most fun they'll have being scared, as the series continues to bring not only horror but also plenty of humor to honor the spirit of the 1982 film from George A. Romero. Check out the clip from the Season 3 premiere above and watch new episodes of Creepshow every Thursday on Shudder.
CinemaBlend

9-1-1: Lone Star Is Definitely Back To Work On Season 3, But What's Going On With The Premiere?

Fox's big Fall 2021 premiere week was filled with new and returning shows. However, for all those that were showcased, at least one popular primetime drama was absent from the fall lineup, with Ryan Murphy's first responder series 9-1-1: Lone Star nowhere to be found. Season 3 is still happening, though, and the cast is currently in the thick of filming the first batch of episodes. so what's going on?
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry's plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors' wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie's Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie's Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie's looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CBS LA

Melvin Van Peebles, Iconic Actor, Writer & Director Dies At 89

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic actor, writer and director Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89 years old. "On behalf of the Van Peebles Family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films are saddened to announce the, passing of American Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89," the Criterion Collection said in a statement. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an incredible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music." We are saddened to announce the passing of...
flickprime.com

Big Brother 23: Are Christian & Alyssa Still Together?

Every season of "Big Brother" wants a showmance and for season 23, it was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. While Christian was the ultimate pre-jury evictee, Alyssa made it to jury and got here in seventh place. That means the couple was separated from one another for about six weeks, with no approach to talk. When Christian was evicted by a vote of 7-2 on August 12, he gave Alyssa a kiss earlier than heading out the door of the "Big Brother" home.
Essence

Actress Keshia Knight Pullium Is Married

"Last week my life forever changed…I married my best friend," says Pullium. Wedding bells are ringing once again in Hollywood. Actress Keshia Knight Pullium married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, last week during an intimate ceremony at their home. "Last week my life forever changed," wrote Pullium in a...
treblezine.com

R.I.P. jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith

Jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith, organist and NEA Jazz Master, died on Tuesday in his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was 79. His label, Blue Note Records, reported the news, noting that the cause was pulmonary fibrosis. Smith grew up in the suburbs of Buffalo, New York, and began...
Outsider.com

'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Premiere: Full Recap of Episode 1

On Wednesday night, Chicago Fire fans were treated to the Season 10 premiere, which finally answered the cliffhanger from the end of last season. First and foremost, there are numerous spoilers ahead, hence the "full recap." You've been warned. With that out of the way, let's get to the most pressing situation we were left to ponder since the end of Season 9. Would the rescue crew that's trapped underwater make it out alive as their boat continues to sink? The short answer is, yes, but it comes with some repercussions.
crossroadstoday.com

Trey's Vacation Day 5 Friday 10-1-21

Yesterday was day five of Treys New England adventure. Trey visited the home of author Edith Wharton, as well the museum of famous artist Norman Rockwell. The day concluded with a visit to Shaker Village, which was the commune of the division of the quakers known for their dance movements during worship services, giving them the name "The Shakers" Trey will conclude his trip in New York City, before returning home this weekend. He will return to sunrise next week.
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry, Jason Blum Team for Thriller 'Help'

Tyler Perry and Jason Blum are teaming up for the first time. The prolific producers are launching the new feature thriller Help, the first major production between Tyler Perry Studios and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. Alan McElroy, known as a writer and producer on Star Trek: Discovery and for penning the Wrong Turn horror films, will write and direct Help. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Help will begin filming next year at Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios. Tim Palen also produces alongside Perry and Blum under Perry and Palen's Peachtree and Vine label. The news was announced during Friday's virtual BlumFest.
Tell-Tale TV

Turner & Hooch Review: Lost and Hound (Season 1 Episode 10)

Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 10, "Lost and Hound," is a chaotic episode, but surprisingly, it works. Most of the chaos comes from Erica's frantic energy as she panics over Angel being kidnapped — a very reasonable response. It's been established that Erica being in an episode is always...
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
