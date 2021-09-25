Season 9 of LPB’s Art Rocks premieres on Friday (10/1)

The Season 3 premiere of Creepshow has debuted on Shudder today, but for those who might be apprehensive about checking out the chilling series, we have an exclusive clip from the premiere to tease the terror in store for audiences. As with previous seasons, Season 3 of Creepshow brings together a variety of storytellers to deliver audiences the most fun they'll have being scared, as the series continues to bring not only horror but also plenty of humor to honor the spirit of the 1982 film from George A. Romero. Check out the clip from the Season 3 premiere above and watch new episodes of Creepshow every Thursday on Shudder.

