Per Cowboys reporter Michael Gelhken, WR Amari Cooper was a limited participant for Dallas in their Thursday practice. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter) Cooper getting in a limited practice for Dallas, coupled with the fact that the team will have an extra 24 hours to prepare for their Monday game vs the Eagles suggests that the odds are in Cooper's favor to suit up. As long as there are no setbacks Cooper should be treated as a player on the WR 2/WR 1 border for fantasy football purposes but managers should have a backup plan in case Cooper is unavailable.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO