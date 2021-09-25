Diana Hess seeks to become St. Joseph County Democratic Party's first female chair
St. Joseph County Council Member Diana Hess has declared her candidacy to become the county Democratic Party’s next chair, and she doesn’t yet have any opponents. Hess, a county council member, would be the party’s first female chair. A caucus vote of precinct chairs and vice-chairs will occur Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at party headquarters in downtown South Bend. Votes again will be collected via drive-through as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.www.southbendtribune.com
