Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Bears Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the Browns are currently tied for first place n the AFC North. (They're also currently tied for last place in the AFC North, but let's not dwell on the negative) The season is now in full swing, one of the most dangerous Wide Receivers in the NFL returns to the playing field this Sunday and will be wearing brown & orange, and bacon is still plentiful. In other words, it's a good day and the Cleveland Browns will host the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL Season, Sunday at First Energy Stadium.