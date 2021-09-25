CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Bears Game

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the Browns are currently tied for first place n the AFC North. (They're also currently tied for last place in the AFC North, but let's not dwell on the negative) The season is now in full swing, one of the most dangerous Wide Receivers in the NFL returns to the playing field this Sunday and will be wearing brown & orange, and bacon is still plentiful. In other words, it's a good day and the Cleveland Browns will host the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL Season, Sunday at First Energy Stadium.

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns are 1-1 and coming off a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. The Bears are 1-1 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. The Bears lead the all-time series, 7-4. The Bears won the last matchup, 20-3, on Dec. 24, 2017, at Soldier Field.
SkySports

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears rookie quarterback to start against Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields has been named the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Andy Dalton is battling through a bone bruise in his knee. Nick Foles will back up Fields in Cleveland. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Dalton will return as the...
chatsports.com

3 Questions the Cleveland Browns need to answer vs. the Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns welcome the Chicago Bears with a 1-1 record, but there are still a few questions that need answering. The Cleveland Browns head into week three with a 1-1 record, but unfortunately, fans still have a bad taste in their mouth after an unconvincing win vs. an undermanned Houston Texans team. The Browns left the field Sunday with a 31-21 win, but the game was certainly much closer than that throughout the day.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago vs. Cleveland: Which Browns player would you want on the Bears?

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will hit the road against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields is primed to make his first NFL start. The Bears are coming off their first win of the season in a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense rebounded with a dominant four-takeaway performance. Fields replaced an injured Andy Dalton, who suffered a bone bruise on his knee, will likely be sidelined for a few weeks.
FanSided

Scouting Ahead: Cleveland Browns Week 3 opponent, Chicago Bears

Scouting ahead to the Cleveland Browns Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields in his first-ever NFL start. Week 2 was a potential trap game avoided by the Cleveland Browns, but only just. Aided by the second-half absence of Tyrod Taylor, who was playing lights out, the Browns bested the Texans after a rough start to the game.
newsnet5

How to watch the Browns-Bears game

CLEVELAND — The Browns are taking on the Chicago Bears in Cleveland on Sunday for their third game of the season. Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.
247Sports

OBR Analytics: Chicago Bears Game Preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will look to improve to a 2-1 record when they welcome the Chicago Bears to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Orange and Brown are coming off of what some would call an “ugly win” on the heels of a relatively flat performance, but a win is a win and they all count the same. The offense moved the ball fairly efficiently and effectively, finishing in the top-5 in both pass (56.9 percent) and rush success rate (51.7 percent) for the week. Meanwhile, the pass defense continued to struggle, allowing 0.477 expected points added per dropback (29th) in what has been a passive approach thus far in 2021.
sportstalkline.com

NFL Week 3 | Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears Preview

Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and John Kosko of Pro Football Focus breakdown the NFL Week 3 | Browns vs. Bears Preview. Garrett Bush and John Kosko also recap the Browns Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Browns are coming off a 31-21 Week 2 victory over...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: OBR Draft Coverage Welcomes Bill Carroll, HBCU National Scouting Director, 11AM On Twitch

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. The Draft Annex of The Evil Lair is functioning at full capacity already, and to keep things movin' for the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, we have an old friend in DraftWorld in studio Saturday, at 11 AM Eastern. We'll be continuing some early looks at the positions and prospects we currently think are interesting, only on The OBR Twitch Channel.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Things for Cleveland Browns to know when encountering a Chicago Bear: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today the Chicago Bears (1-1) come to town to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1). Each team is coming off of a win and has high hopes for the season. The Browns will try to continue their offensive success, although Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will likely find the rushing yards a little harder to come by against Khalil Mack and the Bears’ No. 5-rated run defense. Baker Mayfield on the other hand may find it a little easier to maintain his 81.6% completion rate against the Bears pass defense, which is No.14.
NFL

