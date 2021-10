When Anthony Joshua, a man not prone to hyperbole, talks of how "annoyed" he was at the demise of his £200 million fight with Tyson Fury, then you know something is up. In his attempt to be crowned the grand duke of the heavyweight division, Joshua was marched up to the top of the hill - and back down again - before a court ruling in the United States finally pulled the plug on the biggest fight of all time.

