CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Voter registration for Nov. 2 election deadline approaching

By Brad Kellar
Greenville Herald-Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in Hunt County will have a lot of decisions to make in the Nov. 2 elections, but only if they are registered to vote. In addition to a bond proposal to pay for a new Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center, the Commerce Independent School District is seeking bonds for new school buildings and a multipurpose facility, the Lone Oak ISD is asking voters to approve bonds for new schools and improvements to the football stadium, the City of West Tawakoni is conducting elections for city council and a senior citizens tax freeze and the new Town of Poetry is seeking to establish its first sales tax.

www.heraldbanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tawakoni, TX
Local
Texas Government
Hunt County, TX
Government
County
Hunt County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election#Toll Roads#Infrastructure#Use Tax#Criminal Justice Center#The Lone Oak Isd#Commerce Middle School#Commerceisdbond Com
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy