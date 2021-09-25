Voter registration for Nov. 2 election deadline approaching

Residents in Hunt County will have a lot of decisions to make in the Nov. 2 elections, but only if they are registered to vote. In addition to a bond proposal to pay for a new Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center, the Commerce Independent School District is seeking bonds for new school buildings and a multipurpose facility, the Lone Oak ISD is asking voters to approve bonds for new schools and improvements to the football stadium, the City of West Tawakoni is conducting elections for city council and a senior citizens tax freeze and the new Town of Poetry is seeking to establish its first sales tax.