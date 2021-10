After two years of "barely scraping by," and living in debt, Karen Akpan and her husband Sylvester decided it was time to move their family into an RV to travel full time. Akpan, 32, told Fox News that they sold their California home in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit the U.S. Akpan, Sylvester, 43, and their 8-year-old son Aiden moved into their renovated RV by May of that year.

TRAVEL ・ 6 HOURS AGO