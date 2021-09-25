CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Amid attention on Petito case, Native mother seeks justice

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAOS, N.M. (Reuters) – Pepita Redhair, a 27-year-old Navajo woman who dreamt of becoming an engineer and loved skateboarding, was last seen https://www.facebook.com/IndianCountrysMissing/posts/pepita-redhair-has-been-missing-from-albuquerque-new-mexico-since-march-27-2020h/1453162814865272 in March 2020 walking with her boyfriend in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Redhair’s disappearance was not reported in local media. Detectives said they ran out of leads, according...

