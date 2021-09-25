CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Day Preview: Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

By Stephen Tsai Honolulu Star-Advertiser
West Hawaii Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perception is the Warriors are too ground-oriented predictable on second down, but the numbers show otherwise. The majority of their second-down plays are passes. While they average 4.9 yards per play on first down, their second-down average is 6.8 yards. The Warriors also are more successful running on second down (4.7 yards) than first down (3.38). Running backs Dae Dae Hunter (eight 10-plus-yard rushes) and Dedrick Parson have shown breakaway potential, as well as Ziploc blocking. Neither has allowed a sack. Establishing any sort of a running attack has collateral benefits for the passing game. UH averages 9.5 yards per play-action pass. As quarterback Chevan Cordeiro grows with the run-and-gun offense, he is making better use of his boundaries. In previous seasons, Cordeiro often would scramble out of pocket. This year, Cordeiro has remained in it a skosh longer, and will use the guard-to-guard area as the escape hatch. Cordeiro is averaging 6.4 yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers. He also has been able to manage the thermostat, connecting on 53.8% of throws when facing heated pressure. Cordeiro’s overall accuracy is skewed by 16 drops in four games. Four-back Calvin Turner is Cordeiro’s favorite receiver with 11 targets per game. In UH’s first two games, wideout Nick Mardner caught seven of 10 passes in his direction. In the next two, he caught 11 on 19 targets, with a post-reception average of 4.4 yards. Mardner has credited contact lenses and a glare-reducing shade for his improvement.

Las Cruces Sun-News

Three keys: New Mexico State looks for first football win against Hawaii

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State quarterback Jonah Johnson is a game time decision for the Aggies on Saturday against Hawaii. Aggies head coach Doug Martin said Johnson (wrist) split practice reps during the week with backup Dino Maldonado, who passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina State last week.
