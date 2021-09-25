Game Day Preview: Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

The perception is the Warriors are too ground-oriented predictable on second down, but the numbers show otherwise. The majority of their second-down plays are passes. While they average 4.9 yards per play on first down, their second-down average is 6.8 yards. The Warriors also are more successful running on second down (4.7 yards) than first down (3.38). Running backs Dae Dae Hunter (eight 10-plus-yard rushes) and Dedrick Parson have shown breakaway potential, as well as Ziploc blocking. Neither has allowed a sack. Establishing any sort of a running attack has collateral benefits for the passing game. UH averages 9.5 yards per play-action pass. As quarterback Chevan Cordeiro grows with the run-and-gun offense, he is making better use of his boundaries. In previous seasons, Cordeiro often would scramble out of pocket. This year, Cordeiro has remained in it a skosh longer, and will use the guard-to-guard area as the escape hatch. Cordeiro is averaging 6.4 yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers. He also has been able to manage the thermostat, connecting on 53.8% of throws when facing heated pressure. Cordeiro’s overall accuracy is skewed by 16 drops in four games. Four-back Calvin Turner is Cordeiro’s favorite receiver with 11 targets per game. In UH’s first two games, wideout Nick Mardner caught seven of 10 passes in his direction. In the next two, he caught 11 on 19 targets, with a post-reception average of 4.4 yards. Mardner has credited contact lenses and a glare-reducing shade for his improvement.