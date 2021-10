The roguelike genre is typically full of systems that revolve around combat. Y’know, that’s why they’re called procedural death labyrinth games by some, but that’s too long to say. So instead, you fight your way through a labyrinth of death until you make it out or die. Developer Maschinen Mensch has decided to develop a very different kind of death labyrinth with Curious Expedition II. This game has you exploring randomly generated islands to investigate mysterious artifacts and the like, where the combat comes second to everything else.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO