NFL

Bengals Wary Of Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'He's Not Always Where You Expect Him To Be'

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, regardless of what Pro Football Focus might have to say, is one of the best safeties in the game. Teams would be wise not to judge the Steelers’ defense by what the outlet might grade an All-Pro on a weekly basis. The Cincinnati Bengals do not, and quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor understand that they must know where he is on the field at all times.

