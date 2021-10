Going into Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the hope was that rookie RB Najee Harris would see a little more running room than he got last week against a stout Buffalo defensive front. Najee Harris’s snap share dropped from 100% Week 1 in Buffalo all the way down to 95% (53 snaps) in the Week 2 matchup against the Raiders. He ceded three snaps to Benny Snell Jr. who totaled two carries for one yard on the ground when in the game. Thus far through two weeks of play Harris has logged 111 snaps on offense with Snell only having the three snaps against the Raiders. No other running back has logged a snap.

