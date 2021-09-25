CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Friday, September 24

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
holycitysinner.com

‘The Long Slide’ Looks Back On Tucker Carlson’s Storied Career

Fox News Personality Revisits Journalism Career, Asks “Has America Changed All That Much”. For those familiar with Carlson’s work prior to his stints on CNN, MSNBC and Fox, ‘The Long Slide’ is more of a refresher course combined with updated commentary on articles Carlson penned for revered print publications such as Esquire, Talk Magazine, the New York Times, GQ, and most notably The Weekly Standard.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
washingtonnewsday.com

‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says.

‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says. Republican Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene recently declared, “I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,” during her Wednesday interview with the podcaster. Greene’s remark joined a long list of right-wing figures who have...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Runs Ad on Fox News After Slamming and Boycotting Network 2 Months Ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has run an advertisement on Fox News, two months after he pulled all of his ads from the right-leaning news network. "Cancel culture has not only affected myself and MyPillow, but millions of you out there," Lindell said in the ad. "To thank all of you out there for your support I'm offering some of the best prices ever on my pillow price including this exclusive bundle."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fox News Network#Llc
Variety

Natalie Morales Leaves NBC News for CBS’ ‘The Talk’

Natalie Morales has proven herself a versatile anchor who logged time at “Today,” “Access Hollywood” and “Dateline” and still managed to find time to do daredevil stunts with colleague Jenna Bush Hager. Now she’s heading out on a new adventure — at a talk show that serves as a rival to her soon-to-be former employer. Morales told staffers Friday at the NBCUniversal-backed news division that she plans to leave “to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure.” She has been with NBC News for 22 years. NBC News declined to offer details about where the anchor might head...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Shows Sean Hannity Digging 'Extra Deep' For Anti-Biden Material

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Fox News on Thursday for its dedicated efforts to swipe at President Joe Biden. Fox News host Sean Hannity had played a clip of Biden at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on Wednesday, saying he arrived to a “chorus of boos.” The clip, however, sounded predominantly like cheering.
ENTERTAINMENT
newsbrig.com

Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson for COVID Mandate Contradiction

“Several polls, including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden’s vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular,” Seth Meyers noted at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “So Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

MSNBC is Shaking Up Weekend Primetime Yet Again

MSNBC is still trying to perfect its weekend formula. The NBCUniversal-backed cable-news outlet is expected to announce Tuesday that Ayman Mohyeldin, an NBC News correspondent and anchor who hasn’t shied away from offering opinion and analysis in his past coverage of events in the Middle East, will get a new show, “Ayman,” on MSNBC’s weekend primetime lineup starting September 18.  Mohyeldin, who currently anchors MSNBC’s 3p.m. hour, will also launch a new Friday-night program on The Choice, MSNBC’s channel on the Peacock streaming-video hub. MSNBC is also expected to announce that Joshua Johnson, who has been anchoring a primetime program on the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Welcome to the evening-news wars, Meghan Rafferty. NBC News named the producer to lead its “NBC Nightly News,” replacing Jenn Suozzo, who recently departed for a senior role at CNN. In a memo to staffers Thursday, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim cited Rafferty’s “keen news instincts and innovative vision” and indicated she would play a role in helping the newscast not only in its linear edition, but in new formats across digital venues. Lester Holt has anchored the evening broadcast since early 2015, and has differentiated it in part by adding sober commentary to the end of some shows when the...
WORLD
Deseret News

America after 25 years of Fox News

When Fox News flickered on the air on Oct. 7, 1996, Bill Cinton was president, Tom Brady was a backup quarterback at the University of Michigan, and an unblemished Roger Ailes was at the helm of what would become America’s most dominant cable news network. “Fair and balanced” was how...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Shannon Bream & Jason Chaffetz Top 5 Fall Traditions

The FOX Top 5 podcast. From greatest Presidential quotes to favorite family traditions, to guilty pleasures… Join your favorite FOX News anchors, reporters, and personalities every week, as they pair up to share their top five lists on a wide range of topics. This week, Host of FOX News @...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy