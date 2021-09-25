RSCI rankings: No. 1 spot, Adem Bona's outlier and an intriguing stat for Kentucky's class
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Always a fascinating exercise for followers of college basketball recruiting, the initial RSCI rankings for the class of 2022 were posted this week. Since 1998, the RSCI (Recruiting Services Consensus Index) has taken all of the rankings from the nation's top recruiting services and combined them into one single ranking to get a composite of the top players in each class.www.thederrick.com
Comments / 0