Moonshine & Felines: Raise your glass for the felines of FUR
Elevated Mountain Distillery and Feline Urgent Rescue are cosponsoring Moonshine & Felines, a Saturday, Oct. 9 fundraising event to benefit the cats and kittens of FUR. For $30, people can enjoy an evening of music with dinner courtesy of Wolf Street Bistro, a silent auction, raffles for unique, locally sourced goodies and a 50/50 raffle. Local band Ryan Perry takes the stage at 8 p.m. and admission is included in the ticket price.www.themountaineer.com
Comments / 0