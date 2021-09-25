Elmira win over Owego filled with penalty flags and touchdowns

Elmira's offense gained 440 yards and scored six touchdowns. Both extremely impressive, but perhaps more so when you consider how often the Express hurt itself with penalties. It combined to make Friday night's 47-13 win over host Owego Free Academy at Christy J. Valvo Stadium something of a mixed bag. It was nice to bounce back from last week's 17-14 overtime loss to Horseheads, but there was much to improve going forward.