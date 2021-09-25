AL Wild Card standings: Boston Red Sox’s lead over Yankees down to one game after Friday’s loss

The Red Sox maintained their advantage in the American League wild card chase on Monday, even while enjoying an off day. The Blue Jays threatened a rally against the Rays on Monday, loading the bases in the ninth inning before falling 6-4. That dropped them 1.5 games behind the Red Sox. Both teams have won seven of their last 10 games. The Blue Jays have two more games against the Rays — whose magic number to clinch a playoff spot is three — before they take on the Twins.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO