AL Wild Card standings: Boston Red Sox’s lead over Yankees down to one game after Friday’s loss
BOSTON — The Red Sox lost 8-3 to the Yankees here at Fenway Park on Friday. Nathan Eovaldi gave up seven runs on seven hits in just 2 ⅔ innings. Boston’s lead over New York for the first AL Wild Card spot decreased to one game. The Sox still hold a three-game lead over the Blue Jays, who lost 3-1 to the Twins on Friday. The Mariners also are three games behind Boston after beating the Angels 6-5 last night.www.masslive.com
