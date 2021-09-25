CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL Wild Card standings: Boston Red Sox’s lead over Yankees down to one game after Friday’s loss

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
BOSTON — The Red Sox lost 8-3 to the Yankees here at Fenway Park on Friday. Nathan Eovaldi gave up seven runs on seven hits in just 2 ⅔ innings. Boston’s lead over New York for the first AL Wild Card spot decreased to one game. The Sox still hold a three-game lead over the Blue Jays, who lost 3-1 to the Twins on Friday. The Mariners also are three games behind Boston after beating the Angels 6-5 last night.

