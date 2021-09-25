CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

1 person killed after a two-vehicle collision on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 52 (Coachella, CA)

 8 days ago

On Thursday morning, a two-vehicle collision on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 52 took the life of one person and left another in hospital.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on September 23 near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 52.

September 25, 2021

