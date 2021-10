With most kids at least a few weeks into the new school year, now is a good time to evaluate the morning, afterschool, homework, and evening routines. Perhaps you set up wonderful routines at the start of the school year, but you and/or your child or teen have had difficulty sustaining them. Alternatively, maybe you figured you would see what the new school year looks like, but have yet to adjust or add things in now that the workload is starting to pick up. Regardless of your circumstances, now is the perfect time to examine routines and tweak things as needed.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO