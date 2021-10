Lenovo just released the Smart Clock 2 at the beginning of the month. That's great and all, but the real key to that release is the previous generation going on sale. That's where the savings are. You can get the 1st-generation Lenovo Smart Clock on sale for just $34.99 at Best Buy today as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. This deal is only available in Charcoal, although the Grey version isn't too far off at $39.99. This deal is essentially 50% off what the Smart Clock normally sells for, and you can still find it going for as much as $80 at other retailers like Walmart.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO