CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

10 qualities that make you unforgettable

By Sira Mas
Ladders
Ladders
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNiFm_0c7ik3xN00

I still remember when my friend John called me on a Sunday afternoon two years ago. He had an enthusiastic tone in his voice. “I want you to meet Marta, she is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met. Come to my place tomorrow at 6 p.m. and I’ll introduce you to her.”

He was clearly head over heels. In the beginning, I was slightly skeptical, as I thought it was the typical lustful ‘honeymoon period’ that was influencing him, but I was truly glad to hear him happy and I accepted the invitation.

Fast forward to today, they are still together, and I know Marta much better. I now understand why John was overwhelmingly happy at the beginning of their relationship, and why he’s so in love with her today.

Marta is a great partner to my friend, she’s an amazing friend to me, and she also displays some personality traits that make it particularly difficult to forget her. These are characteristics that you can easily learn and apply to improve your relationships and truly connect with others.

1. Being a natural giver

An example of this is when John lost his job. Marta didn’t hesitate to help and told him he could move into her place, so he didn’t have to pay any rent. When he found a new job, he told Marta he would give her back his part of the rent for the months he was unemployed.

However, Marta refused his offer. She told him he could contribute to the rent from that moment on, but that she didn’t want the money for the past few months. She did him a favor — a big favor — without expecting anything in return.

I have always found people like Marta to be unique. They are selfless, and that in itself makes them special.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

We are all somehow inclined to want something in return when we give. However, the easiest thing you can do is learn to do things out of love, without expecting anything in return.

Next time you do someone a favor, do it without wanting anything back. Feel the joy of giving. If then you receive something in return, it will feel great; if not, it won’t be a big deal.

2. Laughing at yourself

When you take yourself too seriously you hold yourself to an impossibly high standard — which inevitably causes problems both for you and those around you. Anytime you don’t meet that standard, you feel bad about yourself.

People who don’t take themselves too seriously are OK with who they are and what they do because they love themselves and have learned to embrace their imperfect self. If something doesn’t go their way, they have the ability to laugh at themselves.

As John Haltiwanger mentions in one of his articles, being able to laugh at yourself is a sign of mental toughness. Also, as Mark Twain once said,

“The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter.”

And it’s true.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Embrace your imperfect side without fear. Fall in love with it. Learn to healthily laugh at yourself as you would do with your best friend when they do something funny. And don’t get upset over small things; laugh at them, instead.

3. Never trying to impress others

Unlike Marta, John’s ex, Carla, was continuously bragging about herself and her accomplishments. She tried to impress others all the time. And she hardly asked others anything about their life, hobbies, or career. I had always seen her as a great person, but it was clear she had some insecurities to work on at that time.

I don’t know about you, but when I see someone trying too hard to impress, the first thing I perceive is insecurity.

When someone talks about themselves naturally instead — without stretching the truth — and is also genuinely interested in knowing more about you, it’s pleasant to be in their company. The conversation is balanced.

Unforgettable people usually speak about themselves only when asked to, and they don’t overwhelm you with too many details. They don’t feel the need to impress others. When you talk to them they are relaxed, natural, and spontaneous.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

If you often find yourself trying hard to impress others, work on yourself, and on your self-confidence. When you know your value and have high self-esteem, you won’t feel the need to prove yourself to others.

4. Having strong boundaries

One night I was out for dinner with Marta and John and we were talking about traveling alone. This is a passion Marta and I have in common, however, John seemed a bit reluctant to accept the fact that his girlfriend wanted to travel alone from time to time.

“Why can’t we just travel together? I don’t get it” he asked her. John never traveled alone, so it was understandable he didn’t fully get our need to go on a solo trip once in a while.

Marta replied, “Honey, traveling is my passion, and don’t worry, most of the time we will travel together. However, from time to time I like to travel alone, as it helps me disconnect completely. I will keep doing it because it is one of my favorite things in the world. And please trust me, because you know that I would never cheat on you.”

She was basically setting healthy boundaries. John didn’t like the idea of Marta traveling alone, but she loved to do it. So, she kept going on solo trips once or twice a year. She didn’t give up on her passion for my friend. That’s attractive — as long as you take the time to understand the other person’s feelings and point of view.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Simple. Never give up on who you are, on your standards, and on your passions — as long as this doesn’t interfere with respecting others. Be you.

5. Having your emotions under control

People like Marta don’t act on their emotions. They reflect before talking instead. If someone hits a particular nerve, they take their time to cool off before responding.

Having control over your emotions is one of the most attractive qualities you can have. Sometimes it’s difficult when there are people that can drive you nuts, I know. However, it’s how you respond that defines you, not how others treat you. And you can train yourself to have control over that.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

As one of my favorite writers, Barry Davret, explains in one of his articles, whenever someone says or does something that sets you off, take a deep breath and pull out a pen and piece of paper. Then, allow yourself some time to cool off — if you can wait for 24 hours to pass before you take any other action.

Writing down whatever is going on in your mind will help you dissipate those negative emotions. Taking your time to cool off will help you process and work on your emotions without acting on them.

6. Being genuinely happy for other people’s success

Envy is undoubtedly one of the worst threats to any kind of relationship. Miserable, insecure people are inherently jealous, which prevents them from connecting with others. People like Marta, instead, are truly happy when it comes to others’ achievements.

I remember when John got promoted in his department shortly after he got his new job. Marta was over the moon. She wanted to celebrate the promotion and organized a dinner at their place with some friends.

As Sean Kernan mentions in one of his articles, envy can be detrimental to relationships. When your partner is your cheerleader instead, and vice-versa, the bond gets stronger, because you both feel you have a true ally by your side. And this applies to any kind of relationship.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Don’t compare yourself to others. You can be as successful as others; the important thing is that you pursue your dreams as they do theirs.

Learn to celebrate others’ accomplishments. Even if it’s not your own success, you have a reason to feel good — for someone else. So just go and feel good. Don’t feel threatened by other people’s success, make it an excuse to celebrate life instead.

7. Being passionate about something

I have always found people who are highly passionate about something to be very attractive. It could be enthusiasm for ten different things or even just one simple hobby.

People who pursue a career, a hobby, or any kind of dream with passion transmit a sense of the thrill of life that you can hardly ignore. Their enthusiasm and passion are contagious, and that in itself makes them unforgettable.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Let’s be honest. You can’t force passion. So, make sure you find something to get involved with that you truly love. It can be writing, playing an instrument, your job, dancing, anything.

Get clarity of thought over what your life purpose is and go after it. If you haven’t identified anything yet, try different things; learn, travel, and read a lot. Enjoy the process. You will eventually find your life path, and you will fall in love with it.

8. Being kind to strangers

Imagine you are on a date with someone in a restaurant. The person in front of you starts treating the staff badly. For example, they tell them the food was disgusting, without even making eye contact. Then they shout at the waiter and complain about having to wait to be served.

How would you find this person? Charming? Attractive? Probably not.

As Ayodeji Awosika mentions in one of his articles, treating others poorly, shows you have low integrity, empathy, and even self-respect — because people with a high level of self-respect don’t feel the need to act as if they’re above others. And I couldn’t agree more with this.

Now imagine yourself on a date with someone who is kind and warm with others. They smile — without faking it or overdoing it — and it feels good to be in their company. You know they would never make you feel ashamed in public because they clearly have respect for others, no matter what they do.

This is something truly genuine people have in common. They would never treat others poorly, and that speaks volumes about them.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Be warm, kind, and friendly. Call people by their name. If you don’t know their name, ask them. As much as you would love others to be nice to you, remember that others need kindness too. Be the person who brightens someone else’s day.

9. Being self-confident staying humble

People like Marta are simply confident. You see it from the way they walk, the way they talk, and how they seem relaxed in any situation. Their confidence is healthy because they know their worth and they believe in themselves.

They learned to embrace their imperfect and most authentic self. And they are extremely humble.

I don’t know about you, but I find the combination of confidence and humility particularly attractive. When someone is confident, but at the same time humble, you are more likely to feel drawn to them, because you will never, nor should ever, feel threatened by them. It’s easier to open up to them and create a connection.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Remember that your flaws don’t make you unlikable. They make you authentic, and there’s nothing more beautiful than that. Learn to embrace your imperfect and vulnerable side, see the beauty in it. That’s the starting point of true confidence.

However, also remind yourself that others are as beautiful and unique as you are, no one is better than anyone. This will help you stay humble.

10. Taking care of your body

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.”

Jim Rohn

I have always admired Marta for the way she treats her body. She consistently takes care of it — by eating extremely healthy, drinking herbal teas, taking long walks, meditating, and working out regularly for example — which is attractive because it is a sign of self-respect and self-love.

When you truly love yourself, you automatically take care of yourself as you would do with a loved one — because as you want the best for them, you also want the best for yourself.

How to apply this, in a nutshell

Your body and mind are your most valuable assets. Remember that consistently loving and taking care of yourself gives you the fuel you needto be at your best every day. This means not only eating healthy foods, drinking water, and working out — which is essential — but also keeping your health in check and making it your number one priority.

Learning and applying these simple qualities can transform your relationship with yourself and with others.

If you want people to remember you in a positive way, keep this in mind: it all comes down to how you treat yourself and behave around others, which is something under your control.

People like my friend Marta are not necessarily drop-dead gorgeous. What they have in common is they usually make you experience strong positive emotions when you are in their company. Because they love to spread positivity and are happy if they can make you feel good.

Be like them, be unforgettable.

This article was originally published on The Truly Charming.

Comments / 1

Related
Matt Lillywhite

How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Rules Of A Happy Marriage, Being Soulmates Isn't One

If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rohn
goodmenproject.com

5 Signs Your Lover Is Your Forever Person

From the day you both met for the first time, you could tell there were stars in each other’s eyes that you both can paint the dark sky with together. This person is adorable, hilarious, appreciative and has almost (because no one is perfect) all the qualities of the ideal forever person. Your first date turned out fabulous, as did the fourth and fourteenth, and every date after that. Out of nowhere, you begin to question whether you indeed have found your forever person.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Grandparents Think They’re Watching A Slideshow Of Their First Grandbaby, But It’s Really A Surprise Reunion

Living far away from relatives when a new baby is born is hard. We lived in a different state than my parents and not being able to share those moments with my mom broke my heart. Sure, I sent her all the pictures I had. We Skyped. We talked on the phone, Facetimed, had our own private baby Facebook page…it just isn’t the same. For one, having relatives around would have made a huge difference in my getting some sleep in those early days. For another, there are so many little things that happen so fast and being able to share them with family is such an incredible joy. As tough as it was for me, I can’t imagine what it was like for the family in this video. Their first grandbaby was born in a whole different country. But things are about to get amazing for them…take a look!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs that you’re falling in love, according to psychology

[This article was originally published in July 2020]Falling in love is one of the strangest and most wonderful things a human being can experience. And while it’s different for everyone, there are some common thoughts and feelings that can help people identify when it’s happening.You might be experiencing one of the obvious indicators – like not being able to think about anyone or anything else but that person – or the signs could be more obfuscated.Whatever it may be, there’s no doubt that falling in love in today’s labyrinthine dating landscape is complicated. In a bid to simplify things a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Race
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
RELATIONSHIPS
thecut.com

‘How Do You Get Over Someone?’

Do you think you’ve ever gotten over anyone? Because I don’t think I have. Whenever I ask my friends I’m always hoping they will say no. I want to commiserate because at this point in my life I can’t imagine ever feeling a sense of content detachment as I look back on past relationships. Even as I try to reassure myself that there are valid, non-malicious reasons they had to come to their ends, I cling to the best parts of them, as if nothing will be that good again (despite my having absolutely experienced things as good as them since they ended).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Invisible and Unloved?

Feelings of insecurity may prevail after several failed relationships. Experiencing feelings of inadequacy in relation to a partner's disinterest is common. A person may feel unlovable, but in reality, she may be with a partner who cannot sustain closeness in a romantic relationship. If a partner lacks empathy, accountability and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Psych Centra

Signs of Jealousy

When you’re jealous of someone, you might be fearful of losing your position or status to them. When you feel jealous of another person, what you might really be feeling is temporal anxiety or unease that the other person may have what could be yours. With a co-worker, this could...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Not Your Type”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Joel Anderson discuss a Prudie letter: “Not Your Type”. Joel Anderson: I really feel for “Not Your Type” because I think everyone can relate to feeling like “maybe no one is into me,” at least once in their lives. (Well, everyone except Prudie here.) But this seems like an issue that’s much less about finding companionship and more about trying to find happiness with yourself, by yourself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Signs That Someone Is Nervous Because They Like You

Nervous reactions can actually enhance the chances of attaining the mate of one’s choice. People pick up nervous reactions of others in order to gauge interpersonal attraction. Nervous reactions signaling interpersonal attraction include positive affect such as smiling and laughing. Have you ever noticed someone become tongue-tied when they interact...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ladders

10 unmistakable habits of utterly authentic people

Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Wilde made it sound so simple, but living with authenticity is a real challenge. To live authentically, you must own your actions and ensure that they align with your beliefs and needs. This can be a difficult thing to maintain when external forces pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with or to be someone you’re not.
OPRAH WINFREY
lovelearnings.com

What Makes Your Ex Miss You?

Whether you just want them to stop taking you for granted or you want a second chance with your ex, making them miss you is a great first step. There are several reasons that an ex will miss you after a breakup but that’s not the whole story. In this...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Love: Advice Column

“Find something which makes you stronger, which makes you valid and do not even listen to anyone who says otherwise. … Be yourself. Regardless, never, never give up on yourself and that’s very important, and that’s how you find love, as well.” — Lyosha Gorshkov. “People at Colgate might benefit...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do We Say Everything Is Fine When It Isn’t?

Struggling and overcoming adversity often leads to significant personal growth. Identifying emotions and sharing feelings can help people recover from traumatic or challenging experiences. Acknowledging real-life stressors isn’t the same as complaining. School is back in session and my 9-year-old is off to a rocky start. I’m maxed out between...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy