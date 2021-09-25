CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Bill Gates got seven large companies to invest about $ 1 billion in clean energy to fight climate change

By Entrepreneur Staff
Ladders
Ladders
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43klNs_0c7ijymO00

This Monday, the non-profit organization Breakthrough Energy , created by Bill Gates in 2016, announced that it managed to raise nearly $ 1 billion to develop clean energy that will be key to fighting climate change . Among the seven investment corporations are large companies such as American Airlines , Bank of America and General Motors .

Chesnot | Getty Images

The Microsoft co-founder enlisted the support of seven US giants to finance the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst project, whose goal is to build a zero-carbon economy by 2050, according to CNBC .

In addition to Microsoft itself and the aforementioned American Airlines , Bank of America and General Motors , investment manager BlackRock , finance company Boston Consulting Group and ArcelorMittal , the world’s largest steel producer, also joined Bill Gates’s plan.

The total amount raised was not disclosed by the organization of Gates, but CNBC estimates the figure could exceed 1,000 million.

“Preventing a climate disaster will require a new industrial revolution. Half of the technology needed to reach zero emissions either does not exist yet or is too expensive for much of the world to pay for it, ” said Bill Gates in a statement .

“Catalyst is designed to change that and provide an effective way to invest in our cleantech future,” added the philanthropist.

What is the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst project?

Launched in early 2021, the program aims to produce and acquire new climate-smart technologies . These solutions will drive the transition to a zero-carbon economy , something it aims to achieve by 2050 .

Gates reported that the Catalyst program provides “a new model of public-private partnership to help build the foundation for the zero-emissions economy ,” bringing together businesses, governments, philanthropic organizations and individuals to invest in climate technologies. key.

Initially, the project will focus on four areas: direct air capture , green hydrogen , long-life energy storage, and sustainable aviation fuel .

The Gates organization and its partners will help reduce the costs of clean energy technologies through direct investments. With this they aim to be competitive to replace energy sources that emit greenhouse gases.

“Catalyst is designed to change that (by) taking a global view of the energy innovation landscape: key technologies, leading-edge companies, critical financial and policy partners, and financing projects that have the greatest benefits for our planet.” detailed the co-founder of Microsoft.

When the Catalyst project was unveiled earlier this year they announced partnerships with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank and the US Department of Energy.

This article is from Entrepreneur.

Comments / 3

Related
KATU.com

Opinion: Investment in EV infrastructure can fight climate change and help rural Oregon

The resident teenager in my house is dying for a Tesla or, as a possible alternative, any other electric car. Me? Not so much. “But, Kim,” you say, “Aren’t you concerned about global climate change? The use of fossil fuels heating the planet, the droughts, the ‘heat domes,’ the wildfires, floods, melting glaciers, rising oceans?” Yes, definitely yes. So, what’s the hang up? It’s an emotional one.
OREGON STATE
energynews.us

Manchin: Natural gas needs to be in clean energy standard

POLITICS: U.S. House Democratic leaders postpone a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid rising opposition from progressive Democrats, who say they’ll only vote for the $1 trillion measure if the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill accompanies it. (New York Times) ALSO:. • U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a swing vote on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Big Business Is Bankrolling an Effort to Kill the Democratic Climate Bill

Four years ago, when President Donald Trump announced that he would take the United States out of the Paris Agreement, the world’s largest companies leapt into action. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, personally beseeched Trump to remain in the pact. Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, resigned from a White House advisory council in protest. Goldman Sachs’s CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, sent his first-ever tweet just to denounce the exit. Within days, hundreds of U.S. companies had signed their own Paris Agreement pledge, promising to cut their climate pollution more than 26 percent by 2025, as compared with 2005 levels.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Energy Technologies#Us Department Of Energy#Breakthrough Energy#Bank Of America#Cnbc#Boston Consulting Group#Arcelormittal
northwestgeorgianews.com

Portland’s massive clean energy fund plans $100M spending spree to fight climate change, promote racial and social justice

Portland city officials are preparing to bankroll a new bonanza of clean energy projects and jobs geared toward the city’s historically marginalized communities. About $100 million will be up for grabs before the end of 2022 for local nonprofit groups that can retrofit low-income homes, plant trees in sun-scorched neighborhoods and perform other activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or build green energy workforces.
PORTLAND, OR
BBC

Green investing: How your savings can fight climate change

A year ago Bethan Batiste started wondering whether she could be putting her savings to better use. "I've always been very concerned about the climate," the 23-year-old says. "I've watched a lot of YouTubers. And I think it was one of them that made me go, yeah, I should look at my money."
BITCOIN
WebProNews

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures Leads Investment in Ag Robots

Breakthrough Energy Ventures has led a $53 million Series C investment round in Iron Ox, a leading agricultural robot company. Since retiring from Microsoft, Bill Gates has dedicated his time to a number of causes, including climate change. His Breakthrough Energy Ventures is a climate fund that encompasses a number of different organizations.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsTimes

Bill Gates invests $ 50 million in agricultural robots

Bill Gates continues to invest in companies related to the environment. Now the founder Microsoft put his money into a startup that develops robots that can grow plants in a sustainable way. According to a report Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup, recently managed to raise $ 50 million in...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Newsom signs $15 billion package to fight climate change

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $15 billion climate package on Thursday as California wildfires threaten more sequoias at Sequoia National Park. Why it matters: The package is the largest such investment in California history as drought conditions have worsened across the state and led to numerous wildfires. More than 1.9 million acres have burned across the state this year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, including over 220,000 in the Caldor fire last month.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Planet

Symposium on energy and climate change Saturday

Four years ago, Telluride resident Jeff Katz had an idea to invite interesting, smart people to the beautiful San Juan Mountains to explore critical topics. Partnering with part-time local David Baldwin, Katz created and funded Open Minds, a local nonprofit symposium that will host a public discussion Saturday evening called “Tackling the Climate + Energy Challenge Now: Hear from the Experts.”
TELLURIDE, CO
Tree Hugger

Bill Gates Backs Climate News Outlet 'Cipher'

In his review of Bill Gates’ February 2021 book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” environmental activist Bill McKibben praised the billionaire and Microsoft co-founder for his “affection for his home planet,” but poor interpretation of “the deeper and more critical aspects of the global warming dilemma.”. “Power comes in...
ADVOCACY
milwaukeesun.com

Announcement on COVID, clean energy, climate change at Quad

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders will "make announcements relating to COVID-19, clean energy and climate change" following their meeting on Friday, a senior US administration official has said. "President Joe Biden has made the Quad a priority, as we all saw through the first Quad...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theapopkavoice.com

More companies pledge ‘net-zero’ emissions to fight climate change, but what does that really mean?

By Amrou Awaysheh, Assistant Professor of Operations Management and Executive Director, Business Sustainability Lab, Indiana University. You’ll probably hear the term “net-zero emissions” a lot over the coming weeks as government leaders and CEOs, under pressure, talk about how they’ll reduce their countries’ or businesses’ impact on climate change. Amazon, for example, just announced that more than 200 companies have now joined its Climate Pledge, committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.
ENVIRONMENT
travelweekly.com

American Airlines invests in clean-energy initiative

American Airlines will invest $100 million in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a collaborative financing initiative led by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates that is dedicated to accelerating development and deployment of clean energy technologies. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), is the solution for greening air travel that is the readiest for adoption, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy