CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

More on the Bulgarian Investors pitch for a new Kempinski Hotel in Tanzania

By Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
eturbonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourism is a prime focus for Tanzania. A Delegation from Bulgaria last week was in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to discuss a brand new tourism resort project by the German Kempinski Hotel Group. This group had the full attention by the Hon. minister Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, and Cuthbert Ncube, chairman...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Jamaica Tourism Sector is Driving Powerful Economic Recovery

In remarks made as part of Jamaica’s Tourism Awareness Week, September 26 through October 2, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging all citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to save lives and continue driving the island’s economic recovery. Minister of Tourism encourages citizens to become...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Female Tanzania Travel Star Happy at the Top

Ms. Zainab Ansell, a towering female tour operator, has been named among Tanzania’s top executives who performed well among peers in the corporate world amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Ansell emerged as the only female executive in a male dominated multi-billion-dollar tourism industry on the list of 100 most effective...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

South African Airways and Emirates partner on South Africa-Dubai flights

Emirates has been working closely with SAA to reactivate its long-standing partnership which aims to improve the customer experience and provide more value to travelers when flying on both carriers. Emirates and South African Airways have been working towards increasing alignment across products and services. The agreement includes SAA coded...
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Tanzania Tour Operators’ New Marketing to Attract Tourist Dollars

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) observed World Tourism Day by calling on players in the entire tourism value chain to be proactive in its painstaking efforts to see that nobody is left behind as the industry begins to rebound. TATO has been working around the clock to devise...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
eturbonews.com

No Hero left behind on this World Tourism Day 2021

The World Tourism Network is only 18 months old, but new leaders are emerging in the global travel and tourism industry. Many of them are identified as true tourism heroes by the World Tourism Network – but who are they?. The World Tourism Network (WTN) has members in 128 countries...
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Saudi Arabia Tourism on an Important Mission in Italy

Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, has been confirmed as Official Partner Country of TTG Travel Experience 2021, cementing its presence as a leading tourism destination in the international marketplace. The Italian Exhibition Group event will be held at Rimini Expo Centre (Italy) from 13th to 15th October and is the most important Italian marketplace for the tourism industry, a significant platform in stimulating supply and demand on a global scale.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Tourism Seychelles and Qatar Airways Share New Developments with Swiss Media

Tourism Seychelles and airline partner Qatar Airways have intensified their efforts to reinforce the destination’s visibility in Switzerland by organizing a meeting with travel, media, and industry professionals in Zurich on Thursday, September 23. Two events aimed to keep partners abreast of developments in Seychelles. Topics included safety measures, new...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

WTM Africa Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism New Awardee

WTM Africa is excited to announce that luxury experiential travel company andBeyond is the winner of the Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism Awards. Runner-up is Cape Nature, while The Art of Penguin Conservation received an honorable mention. andBeyond scoops the Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism Award with its inspirational WILDwatch...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanzania#Bulgarian#East African Community#Hon#The African Tourism Board#Star Kempinski Hotel#Ngorongoro#Etn#Eturbonews
dallassun.com

Indian Business Delegation to Tanzania announced

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV Media):The summit was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda, Amararam Gurjar, IFS, Director of the East and South Africa(ESA) Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania, India Africa Trade Council and Varun Jain, Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (AfCFTA) along with the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal. He further added, "There is a huge interest in India as African countries are looking at India and Tanzania as the Investment Hub which is an emerging region having great scope for multilateral business opportunities with its friendly business policy. India Africa Trade Council will also take the multisectoral delegation to Tanzania in November covering areas of Agribusiness, IT Development, Healthcare focusing on Oncology, Teleradiology, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development.""The Tanzanian High Commissioner offered to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do Trade in Tanzania. The IATC Tanzania commissioner offices are expected to work directly with various ministries in Tanzania and the High Commission in New Delhi. They will also bring investment opportunities in Tanzania to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Raipur, Jaipur," said Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania at the India Africa Trade Council.
INDIA
eturbonews.com

So Amazing How Ghana celebrated World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. Officially celebrated in 2021 in Ivory Coast, all of Africa, and many parts of the world took a day off from COVID to remember how much fun tourism can be. Ghana went all out to celebrate World Tourism Day. From...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Distribution problems, hesitancy slow Uganda vaccination bid

The light bulb hanging from the ceiling flickered on and off, infuriating the technician in this remote Ugandan town as he checked the refrigerators filled with vaccine doses to confirm they were still working. If the power supply didn’t stabilize, he said, he would have to requisition fuel and start the generator. “It keeps going on and off, like a disco light,” said the technician, Tony Elong. “This is our biggest problem. ... If I am not here and power is off for many hours, we are likely to lose the vaccines. It needs a timely response.”Power failures are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
AFP

'Back to square zero': Ethiopia's Oromos rebuke Abiy at festival

At the first sound of gunfire, Lelise Abdissa leapt into a ditch for cover, only to be crushed by other panicked revellers as Ethiopian troops clashed with protesters during a religious festival five years ago. She awoke hours later in a hospital with a broken arm, but she was lucky: Scores of people died in the October 2016 stampede that marred the celebration of Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos. The carnage, triggered by soldiers using tear gas and live rounds to control anti-government protesters, was a major flashpoint in the years-long movement that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's first Oromo ruler, to power. But with Abiy now set to be sworn in for a new five-year term, the enthusiasm surrounding his appointment has long faded for some Oromos.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Dubai's Expo 2020 reveals 3 worker deaths from COVID-19

Dubai s Expo 2020 acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that three workers had died from the coronavirus over the course of building the world's fair during the pandemic, as the prestigious event draws scrutiny of labor conditions in the United Arab Emirates.When asked at a press conference about deaths among Expo's vast foreign labor force, spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said three workers had died from the virus in addition to three from construction accidents, without specifying when. She declined to describe the extent of the coronavirus outbreak among workers on site. McGeachin again claimed the information about worker...
WORLD
AFP

In Siberia, a copper mine hopes to become a global energy pivot

In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper. More than 70 years later, a mining complex in Russia's Far East between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean is finally due to launch operations next year. With copper key to the world's energy transition away from carbon, the hope is it will be a boon for Russia and beyond. The project is "a long-awaited event in the life of the Far East and the entire mining industry of Russia and the world," said Valery Kazikayev, chairman of Udokan Copper, the company developing the site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Senegal's old capital on the frontline against rising sea

In the northern Senegalese city of Saint-Louis, excavators are ripping up the beach to lay giant blocks of basalt, in an eleventh-hour effort to keep the sea at bay. When work is finished, a black sea wall will stretch for kilometres along the coastline of the West African country's former capital, famed for its colonial-era architecture. Dire warnings about the risk of rising sea levels due to climate change are already a grim reality in Saint-Louis, where seafront residents are abandoning their homes to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean. But the sea wall is a stopgap. And some are sceptical that the historic city of 237,000 people can be saved at all.
AFRICA
The Independent

For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240 million hours in its construction. It had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists. The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates' “inhumane practices...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

New Interim Executive Director to lead at TPDCo

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, today consulted with the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith, and the Board of Directors of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo). The Board appointed Georgeia Robinson who is currently the Director of Corporate Services to step into the Interim Executive Director position. Mr. Lionel...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.A Libyan coast guard vessel arrived on the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy