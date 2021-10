Around 50 supporters of women’s rights on diverse issues made their presence known late Saturday morning in a sidewalk march from 8th to 12th Street in downtown Anniston. The Women’s March was just one of many held in cities around the country Saturday to bring attention to issues such as reproductive rights and equal pay in the workplace compared to men. The Calhoun County contingent for this effort began their march at the Calhoun County Democratic Party headquarters at 8th and Noble and went north to the Federal Building.

