A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott losing to a potential challenger in a hypothetical race for governor in 2022. According to a new poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News, Abbott trails actor Matthew McConaughey in a potential match up for governor in 2022, with McConaughey holding the support of 44 percent of Texans versus 35 percent for Abbott. 21 percent of respondents said they would vote for someone else, including 29 percent of independents, 23 percent of Democrats, and 11 percent of Republicans.

ELECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO