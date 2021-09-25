CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indies’ Lies Review – Slayed but Inspired

By Harry Slater
Cover picture for the articleIndies’ Lies is what you might call a Spire-like. It takes the shape of Slay the Spire, then adds a few new twists to the formula. Some of these work, some of them don’t, but the end result is an engaging card-based dungeon crawler that’s easy to get addicted to.

