Employee reunion held

GOWANDA — In 1963, three United States Army soldiers were sent off to finance school in Indianapolis, before being transported from New York Harbor 10 days later and winding up in Stuttgart, Germany, to continue their service. These three men, Bill Roberts, Jim Higgonbotham, and Jim Tourgee, grew particularly close over the years of service together. When they parted some time in 1965, it would be the last time all three men would be in one room together.

GOWANDA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO