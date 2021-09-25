CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee reunion held

ctnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

The 24th annual Total Refinery employee reunion was Sept. 18 at Central Christian Church. Organizers Bonnie Gilmore, Shae Koenke and Jay Mapel welcomed employees and spouses in attendance. Names were read of deceased employees or spouses. Time was spent visiting and viewing APCO and Total items on display. Those in...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Morning Journal

55th Class Reunion

The Class of 1966 of Crestview High School celebrated their 55th Class Reunion on Sept. 11, 2021 at Ray Ward’s pavilion in New Waterford. Nineteen graduates along with 12 guests dined on a catered meal from Mission Barbecue in Boardman. Wil Fuhrman (Janice Cowell) and Vicki (Bable) Windram served as the planning committee. Guests attended from Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. Plans were made to have a 60th reunion at the Ward Pavilion. Ward is a member of the class. Front (from left) Carolyn (Fitzsimmons) McQuiston, Bonnie (Bowman) Hughes, Lynn (Garver) Hawkins, Vicki (Bable) Windram, Beverly (Enterline) Batchelor, Bob Batchelor, Ray Ward, Sally Cowan. Second row: Denny Farmer, Charlotte (Brown) Buzzard. Third row: Bill McQuiston, Wil Fuhrman, Ross Buzzard, Dave Moore, Tom VanHorn, Tim Carroll, Ira Kannal, and Cliff Riley.
NEW WATERFORD, OH
Daily News

A school, town and family reunion all in one

The Lidgerwood Community Center was filled with laughter, chatter and old friends Saturday, Sept. 18. To some in attendance it was a school reunion, to others it was a township reunion and even family reunion. The gathering was planned by former students of Mary Lipp, formerly Mary Skroch, who taught...
LIDGERWOOD, ND
Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Reflections on the Old Settlers Reunion

The annual reunion of the Randolph County Old Settlers was held Sept. 16-18 and was an endorsed Missouri 2021 event to help celebrate the state's 200th birthday celebration. Officially named Randolph County Old Settlers Reunion & Fall Fair, today's Huntsville annual event was established in 1887 during a Jacksonville fair and an association organized. The first president was William Goggin Riley of Macon County. Following Riley as president were a couple of Cairo residents, John D. Dameron and William Boney, with Dameron serving for a period of 17 years.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
huntingdondailynews.com

What's summer without reunions?

How do you know summer is coming to an end? When the annual truckers’ reunion is held!. This year, the group gathered Aug. 21 at Portstown Park in Huntingdon for the 17th annual event. After several weeks of extreme heat, the weather was very pleasant under the pavilion. The men...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Jerry Blevins
Richard Graves
Post-Journal

Special Reunion Planned In Gowanda

GOWANDA — In 1963, three United States Army soldiers were sent off to finance school in Indianapolis, before being transported from New York Harbor 10 days later and winding up in Stuttgart, Germany, to continue their service. These three men, Bill Roberts, Jim Higgonbotham, and Jim Tourgee, grew particularly close over the years of service together. When they parted some time in 1965, it would be the last time all three men would be in one room together.
GOWANDA, NY
Indiana Gazette

Meeting to be held

The Historical Society of the Blairsville Area will hold a membership meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Terry DiBiase will be the speaker. All are welcome.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
ctnewsonline.com

Law Enforcement

• Criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, 700 block of Bliss Street. Kevin Coon, of Winfield, was the victim. • Non-injury motor vehicle accident, Third Avenue and Park Street intersection. Christina Weaver, of Arkansas City, and Breanna Selig, of Winfield, were involved. • Injury motor vehicle accident, 2100 block...
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Work to start on new Habitat home

Ground was broken Sept. 19 for the 21st Habitat House set to be built in Arkansas City, at 838 S. F Street. Pedro and Denea Anaya and their four children will be the residents. The couple and their children were on hand for the ground breaking, each managing a shovel to share in the exciting event.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Cowley College Foundation receives $150,000 donation

The Cowley College Foundation was generously gifted a $150,648.91 donation from the Anne Maurine Marnix Living Trust. “We are so grateful for this significant gift from Ms. Marnix’s Trust,” Dr. Kori Gregg, president and CEO of the Cowley College Foundation said. “The Foundation is honored to accept this on behalf of all of the students of Cowley College whose lives will forever be changed because of her generosity.”
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

College trustee hopefuls make their case at forum

Six candidates vying for four seats on the Cowley College Board of Trustees faced off Monday at a public forum to voice promote their qualifications and answer questions. Those candidates included incumbent Gary Wilson, who currently serves as board chair, Gary Jones, Brett Bazil, David Stanley, Robert McGregor and Marla Sexton.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

No question, extension office has answers

Our office gets a variety of questions. “What can I do about army worms?”, “Is a turkey in my freezer still safe?” and “How do I test my soil?” are examples. K-State Research and Extension Cowley County is part of a statewide network of educators available to share unbiased, research-based information and expertise on issues important to Kansas.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

National night out returns to Ark City

The Arkansas City Police Department’s popular National Night Out event will return Monday and Tuesday after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event begins with a kickoff party from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Wilson Park, at 701 N. Summit St., followed by block parties from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at various sites throughout Ark City.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Society
fuquay-varina.org

Employee Spotlight

Jeremy Packard joined the fire service because he always knew he wanted to help people. He had previously worked for non-profit organizations but wanted to help people in a more physical way. Jeremy joined the City of Durham Fire Department in April of 2019 and went through their fire academy. He worked there for two years before joining the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department in April of 2021 and is currently a Firefighter I on A-shift.
ctnewsonline.com

Reflections

• Geo. H. Gassman, contractor of the new senior (high) school building that is now under way on Second street, between Fifth and Washington avenues, is progressing with the work very nicely. … The foundation is above the ground and work is starting on the wall. The two big number fifteen boilers have arrived … and were hauled to the building today …
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Cornerstone host to ladies’ retreat with Jeanie Harris

Cornerstone Bible Fellowship, at 3725 E. Ninth Ave., in Winfield, is host to “Together in Faith,” a ladies’ retreat with Jeanie Harris, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. Harris, formerly of Winfield, who now resides in Wichita, will lead the retreat. There will be teaching and fellowship, wrapping up with lunch.
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

College administrator pens book on faith

Tony Crouch encourages people to dig deeper and experience more of what God has planned for them in their lives. Crouch is vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Southwestern College, and now an author in the field of Christian faith. Crouch’s involvement with scriptures and his desire...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

College board approves Wellington dorm construction

Hoping to increase enrollment at its Wellington campus, Cowley College has moved forward with plans to build a 17-unit student dormitory at that location. The new facility will include a kitchen, a recreational commons area and a laundry room. The board met on Sept. 20 at the Wellington campus and...
WELLINGTON, KS
Moore News

Carbon Black Employees Reunion held at Hogg's BBQ

H.D. Turner (22),. Also in attendance were current employees Chris Christman, Ray Anderson and Alex Lucero. There were also six spouses in attendance. The wives who attended the gathering were Brenda Wingo, Pam Scroggins, Sandra Turner, Thelma Stone, Mercedes Rodriguez and Mrs. Lucero.
DUMAS, TX
merrillfotonews.com

Class of 1966 holds 55th reunion

The Merrill High School Class of 1966 held its 55th reunion at the Eagles Club on Aug, 21, 2021. This class has met every 5 years since 1976 for a total of 10 reunions. Committee members were Jane Hanson, Mary Kay Van Der Geest, Donna Thompson, Marilyn Reedy, Ann Ruder, Larry Jaeger, Dick Knospe, and Jerry Heldt. A class photo was taken by Cindy Knospe while Larry Jaeger did the Welcome and Invocation. The guest speaker was Trina Knospe, and Master of Ceremony was Jerry Heldt. Music was provided by Jerry Heldt and Mike Weiss.
MERRILL, WI

