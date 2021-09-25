Employee reunion held

The Class of 1966 of Crestview High School celebrated their 55th Class Reunion on Sept. 11, 2021 at Ray Ward’s pavilion in New Waterford. Nineteen graduates along with 12 guests dined on a catered meal from Mission Barbecue in Boardman. Wil Fuhrman (Janice Cowell) and Vicki (Bable) Windram served as the planning committee. Guests attended from Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. Plans were made to have a 60th reunion at the Ward Pavilion. Ward is a member of the class. Front (from left) Carolyn (Fitzsimmons) McQuiston, Bonnie (Bowman) Hughes, Lynn (Garver) Hawkins, Vicki (Bable) Windram, Beverly (Enterline) Batchelor, Bob Batchelor, Ray Ward, Sally Cowan. Second row: Denny Farmer, Charlotte (Brown) Buzzard. Third row: Bill McQuiston, Wil Fuhrman, Ross Buzzard, Dave Moore, Tom VanHorn, Tim Carroll, Ira Kannal, and Cliff Riley.
