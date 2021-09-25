CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabina Nessa: Book of condolence opened for killed teacher

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA book of condolence has been opened for people to pay respects to teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to a pub in south-east London. The book is in a community centre near Cator Park in Kidbrooke, close to where the 28-year-old's body was discovered. On Friday,...

www.bbc.com

