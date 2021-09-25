A 47-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man dead after a fiery head-on collision on West Main Street (Patterson, CA) Nationwide Report

On Thursday morning, a 47-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man lost their lives following a fiery head-on collision on West Main Street.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on September 23 along West Main Street, east of Jennings Road at around 4:50 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 47-year-old Turlock woman was driving west in a Nissan sedan.

