Riverhead will hold its very first Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. along the Peconic riverfront and in Grangebel Park. The event, organized by the East End Tourism Alliance and the Business Improvement District, will feature local beer and wine tastings, some traditional Oktoberfest foods, live music and contests. At dusk, the Reflextions: Art in the Park exhibit in Grangebel Park will be lit up, and will feature live music from the band Who Are Those Guys, until 10 p.m.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO