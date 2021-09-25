History's Headlines: From Bonaparte to Bethlehem

At first glance the lives of Karl Matthew Kafka and George Henry Woehler were not much different than most of the residents of mid-19th century Bethlehem. Both were Germans and Moravians. Kafka was a shoemaker. Woehler’s occupation is unknown, but it was probably a trade. Elderly when they came to Bethlehem, they rest with many of their contemporaries in God’s Acre cemetery. But they were alike in another way, a way that as far as is known no one else in Bethlehem shared. As young men they had marched in the greatest military campaigns of their era, as foot soldiers in the army of Napoleon. Somehow amidst the heroism and carnage they survived to tell their stories. They are not as detailed as historians might like but thanks to Bethlehem’s Moravian Archives their accounts survive from the point of view of those who saw it all from the bottom.