CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dutch marchers protest new COVID-19 pass to enter bars, restaurants

Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Protesters gathered to march against the introduction of a "corona pass" in the Netherlands on Saturday as proof of COVID-19 vaccination became compulsory to get into bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues.

The new requirement to show the pass, or a recent negative coronavirus test, coincided with the lifting of almost all social distancing measures in the country, where 72% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

While face masks will still be mandatory on public transport, students and teachers will no longer have to wear masks in schools, and a rule for 1.5-metre (nearly 5 feet) distancing in public was also scrapped.

Several hundred protesters gathered in The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government, to march through the city centre.

Most Dutch people support the introduction of the admission pass, but it has drawn criticism from the hospitality sector.

More than 40% of bar and restaurant owners do not plan to ask clients for the vaccination certificate, the country's Horeca Nederland hospitality industry association said, citing a survey of its members.

It said many businesses saw the requirement as a "political tool" aimed at boosting vaccination take-up.

"It is not only impossible to enforce, but will financially damage a sector that is just starting to recover," the association added in a statement.

The decision to introduce the pass also drew criticism from within the government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"If we end up in a society where we have to be afraid of each other unless we can show proof, then you really have to scratch your head and ask yourself: Is this the direction we want to go?" Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer said in a newspaper interview.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Helen Popper)

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

Slovenia police use water cannons at anti-COVID pass protest

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police fired tear gas and water cannons in Slovenia’s capital on Wednesday at thousands of protesters who oppose tough anti-coronavirus measures in the small European Union nation. The protesters responded by throwing bottles and other objects at the riot police. About 10,000 protesters, chanting “Freedom! Freedom!”...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Dutch protesters march through The Hague against ‘corona pass’

Protesters gathered to march against the introduction of a “corona pass” in the Netherlands on Saturday as proof of Covid-19 vaccination became compulsory to get into bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues. Hours after the requirement to show the pass or a recent negative coronavirus test took effect, the government...
PROTESTS
wkzo.com

Japan’s restaurants, bars welcome back drinkers as COVID-19 controls ease

TOKYO (Reuters) – Typhoon winds and rain dampened what might have been a more celebratory mood in Tokyo on Friday, as restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol and stay open later following the lifting of the latest COVID-19 state of emergency. Japan is cautiously easing restrictions that have prevailed across...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
The Independent

Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”___Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

New Zealand reports 27 COVID-19 cases amid anti-lockdown protests

(Reuters) – New Zealand officials reported 27 new cases of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant in Auckland on Saturday, as protestors took to the streets to rally against an almost two-month lockdown in the country’s biggest city. Auckland’s 1.7 million residents are expecting a government decision on Monday about...
WORLD
seattlepi.com

Israel tightens COVID 'green pass' rules, sparking protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days. Israel...
PROTESTS
AFP

Phuket opens to all vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers from any country can now book holidays to tourism haven Phuket, the Thai government has announced, under tweaks to a struggling quarantine-free travel scheme. The kingdom launched a "sandbox" scheme in July, which allowed fully vaccinated travellers from countries considered low-to-medium risk to roam free on the popular beach island for a fortnight, and then afterwards travel to the mainland without quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Covid 19#Dutch People#Corona#Food Drink#Horeca Nederland
AFP

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algeria on Saturday rejected "inadmissible interference" in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by the French and Algerian media. The statement from the Algerian presidency said: "Following remarks that have not been denied, which several French sources have attributed by name to (Macron), Algeria expresses its categorical rejection of the inadmissible interference in its internal affairs."
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Romanian marchers blast new pandemic restrictions

BUCHAREST, Romania -- More than 5,000 far-right protesters marched Saturday in Romania's capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming new restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge of covid-19 infections. Daily covid-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a...
PROTESTS
The Independent

South Africa travel red-listing ‘preposterous’, says top former minister

With the next round of travel restriction changes expected within a week, a former Cabinet minister has called on the prime minister to remove South Africa from the red list immediately.Lord Hain, who as Peter Hain served in several Cabinet roles under Labour, described the requirement for all arrivals from South Africa to go into hotel quarantine for 11 nights as “unscientific and preposterous”.He wrote: “The UK’s continued red listing of South Africa has no justification whatsoever in science. South Africa has only one variant in circulation, which is the same variant as in the UK: Delta.“Its third wave peaked...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
godsavethepoints.com

Breaking: US Will Announce End Of Travel Bans On Monday

Skepticism is fairly warranted at this point, but the United States will finally drop blanket travel bans in place for visitors from the UK and Europe. A press conference is scheduled at the White House for Monday (today), to unveil the new plans. Ahead of the exciting announcement, here’s what...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Drivers must remove GB car stickers when in Europe under Brexit travel changes

Travellers to and from the UK face significant changes this week because of post-Brexit moves by the government.British motorists heading for Continental Europe must “cover or remove” the traditional GB sticker, and instead use either a UK sticker or have a UK “signifier” on their number plates.The requirement – requested by UK ministers – contradicts the government’s assertion in January that “UK drivers won’t need to display a GB sticker in most EU countries if their number plate has GB or GB with a Union Flag on it”.At the time the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy