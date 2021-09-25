CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from suspension

 8 days ago

The NFL is reinstating Josh Gordon, and the wide receiver could return to action as soon as Week 4, ESPN reported Friday.

Earlier this summer, he sent a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, asking to be reinstated.

Ten days ago, ESPN reported that the NFL Players Association reviewed Gordon’s case and found that the former All-Pro had successfully completed his mandated treatment program. The union recommended his reinstatement.

Gordon, 30, is vaccinated against COVID-19 and said to be ready to play. He has been subject to random drug testing.

He will be a free agent.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league, said Zac Hiller, Gordon’s new agent, to ESPN. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

While with the Seattle Seahawks in December 2019, Gordon was given an indefinite suspension for substance abuse and performance-enhancing substance violations.

It marked Gordon’s sixth suspension since the 2013 season.

A subsequent reinstatement in December 2020 lasted only a month — with no on-field appearances — and was rescinded in January 2021.

ESPN’s report said Gordon had a setback in his recovery.

Gordon entered the league in the 2012 supplemental draft, selected in the second round — No. 1 overall — by the Browns. He played in Cleveland until 2018 — he missed 2015-16 due to suspension — then played parts of 2018-19 with the New England Patriots before moving on to Seattle.

Gordon has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards with 20 touchdowns in 63 games (56 starts).

–Field Level Media

