The United States women's national team is set to play Paraguay on Tuesday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio -- the home of FC Cincinnati. The match is the second friendly against the Latin American side after the USWNT defeated the Paraguayans 9-0 in their first friendly last week. The match will also be the second game in a farewell to Carli Lloyd after the longtime USWNT veteran announced her retirement at the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT will have two more friendlies in October before Lloyd concludes her professional playing career with her NWSL club side, NJ/NY Gotham FC, this fall.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO